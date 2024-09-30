What to make of the Fed’s surprisingly aggressive rate cut

Third, opting for the more aggressive 50 basis points tells us that Powell and company weren’t cowed by Donald Trump. The FOMC isn’t a politically attuned bunch, and its decisions aren’t politically motivated. But members had to know Mr. Trump would be unhappy with the larger rate cut and would likely accuse them of putting a thumb on the scale in favor of Kamala Harris. The former president did that, but in highly muted fashion by Trump standards. His attention seemed to be elsewhere (maybe in Springfield, Ohio?).