What to read to understand why population changes matter

The first three books on this list explore the connection between demography and economics. This one describes in more detail its links with society. It tells the tragedy of China’s one-child policy, in place between about 1980 and 2015 (ie, after Mao’s tyranny). It does not hold back on the cruelties inflicted upon the Chinese people by local officials whose careers were being assessed by superiors on the basis of how many births they managed to prevent in their areas. But Mei Fong, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, also provides moving testimony to the suffering and forbearance of their victims. She argues that the decline in China’s fertility would have happened anyway, if not perhaps so fast. But the restriction to just one child encouraged many families to ensure that that one was a boy, resulting in millions more men than women than would have occurred naturally. The policy also changed expectations so that when the Chinese authorities woke up to damage they had wrought, one child had become the family norm and the policy continues to haunt China after its abolition. The world’s most ambitious population policy was not just a crime; it was a blunder.