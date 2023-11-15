What to Watch in the Retail Report: Is Spending Cooling as Holidays Arrive?
SummaryIs spending cooling as the holidays arrive? Economists estimate sales fell in October for the first time since March.
Consumers spent less at stores, restaurants and gas stations last month, forecasters estimated, breaking their summer shopping spree ahead of the holiday season.
