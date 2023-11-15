What to Watch in the Retail Report: Is Spending Cooling as Holidays Arrive?

Consumers spent less at stores, restaurants and gas stations last month, forecasters estimated, breaking their summer shopping spree ahead of the holiday season.

Economists estimate that retail sales fell 0.2% in October, which would be a reversal from the strong 0.7% gain in September, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. It would be the first monthly decline since March. Weaker auto sales are expected to weigh on overall spending at a time when high interest rates could deter big-ticket purchases. Excluding dealership purchases, economists estimate sales were flat, compared with a 0.6% gain in September. Lower gasoline prices likely resulted in less spending at gasoline stations.The Commerce Department will release the October retail-sales report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Signs of Cooling

The retail-sales report comes as the labor market and broader economy are starting to soften after strong growth for much of this year.

Employers added half as many workers in October as they did in September. The unemployment rate has risen a half percentage point since touching a multidecade low in April. Inflation cooled in October, and forecasters expect overall economic growth to slow in the final months of the year.

Those forecasters expect Americans to pull back after boosting their spending at a blistering pace last summer. Retail sales account for a portion of total consumer outlays, which account for about two-thirds of overall economic activity.

Households are facing several headwinds. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a 22-year high this year to combat inflation by slowing economic activity. This caused borrowing costs to climb, such as for mortgages, car loans and credit-card balances.

Slower wage growth and declining confidence about job prospects could leave consumers less likely to splurge on a vacation or a new television. And Americans have spent much of the savings they accumulated early in the pandemic when they received government payments and weren’t able to spend on many services.

“Slowing income growth, dwindling excess savings and restrictive credit conditions will constrain consumers’ willingness to spend," Kathy Bostjancic, Nationwide chief economist, wrote in a note.

The retail-sales figures aren’t adjusted for inflation, so they can reflect price changes as well as shifts in consumer demand. The retail report mainly captures spending on goods rather than most services such as housing, utilities and travel. The Commerce Department will release a more complete spending report at the end of the month.

Retailers See Warning Signs

Home Depot said Tuesday that consumers cut back on high-dollar purchases in recent months. Same-store sales, which adjust for store openings and closings, fell 3.1% last quarter.

“We saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories," Chief Executive Ted Decker said.

The National Retail Federation expects spending this holiday season, which it defines as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, to grow 3% to 4% from the same period last year. That would be down from a 5.4% increase in holiday sales last year and a 12.7% jump in 2021, according to Commerce Department figures.

Stores and warehouses are taking note. The number of seasonal positions publicly advertised fell to the lowest level in a decade, according to outplacement-services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Employers are adding fewer extra workers this year and have been finding it easier to fill those roles.

Customers have been placing fewer orders for Litko Game Accessories, said owner Ken Litko. The Valparaiso, Ind., company makes game tokens and accessories for board-game players. Two assemblers left in recent months, and Litko has hired only one to replace them. He is waiting to see if demand will pick up before adding more staff.

“This is the busy season coming up," he said. “It seems a little tepid."

Dean Seal contributed to this article.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com