What to Watch in the Retail Report: Is Spending Cooling as Holidays Arrive?

Economists estimate that retail sales fell 0.2% in October, which would be a reversal from the strong 0.7% gain in September, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. It would be the first monthly decline since March. Weaker auto sales are expected to weigh on overall spending at a time when high interest rates could deter big-ticket purchases. Excluding dealership purchases, economists estimate sales were flat, compared with a 0.6% gain in September. Lower gasoline prices likely resulted in less spending at gasoline stations.The Commerce Department will release the October retail-sales report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

