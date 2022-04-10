What Uday Kotak has to say on RBI revised inflation forecasts

Inflation has emerged as a big headache for the central bank. RBI has projected India's inflation to be 5.7% for FY23 from earlier guidance of 4.5%, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. While the inflation projection has been revised upward, the economic growth forecast has been sharply lowered. The RBI has lowered the GDP growth projection for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent from its earlier projection of 7.8 per cent.