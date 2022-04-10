Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / What Uday Kotak has to say on RBI revised inflation forecasts

What Uday Kotak has to say on RBI revised inflation forecasts

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Livemint

Inflation has emerged as a big headache for the central bank. RBI has projected India's inflation to be 5.7% for FY23 from earlier guidance of 4.5%

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, has expressed concern and questioned the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to raise India's retail inflation rate projection and keep repo rates unchanged.

He tweeted, “Sharp increase in inflation estimate to 5.7% from 4.5% assuming 100$ oil. Exit q4 fy23 estimate 5.1%. Present Repo rate at 4%. If India has to move to 0% real rate that is inflation - interest rate = 0, we need 1% increase of rates. 4 rate hikes of a quarter each?"

Inflation has emerged as a big headache for the central bank. RBI has projected India's inflation to be 5.7% for FY23 from earlier guidance of 4.5%, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. While the inflation projection has been revised upward, the economic growth forecast has been sharply lowered. The RBI has lowered the GDP growth projection for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent from its earlier projection of 7.8 per cent.

The monetary policy committee of the central bank held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4% and voted to keep its monetary policy stance 'accommodative', though the Governor said that RBI will focus on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to control inflation.

