What war has done to Europe’s economy

Economic stability keeps people in jobs. The number in work across the bloc rose again in the fourth quarter of 2022. The unemployment rate is at its lowest since the euro came into existence in 1999; in surveys, firms indicate appetite for new workers. And jobs keep people spending. Despite high energy prices, consumption contributed half a percentage point to quarterly growth in the second and third quarters of 2022. In many countries, “the energy shock takes time to affect consumers because high prices are only passed on with a lag," says Jens Eisenschmidt of Morgan Stanley, a bank. “In the meantime, financial help from governments has helped households spend."