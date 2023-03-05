What Will Be Harder for the Fed? Taming Inflation or Its Office Renovation Expenses?6 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 09:22 PM IST
- The cost to renovate three downtown Washington office buildings has swelled to $2.5 billion
Anyone with a recent home renovation project that suffered from rising costs, shortages and delays now has distinguished company: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. institution charged with controlling inflation, is also struggling to hold down expenses on its palatial digs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×