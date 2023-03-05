Members of the fine arts commission, for example, criticized in 2020 the proposed addition of a five-story “brightly glowing glass box" on FRB-East, saying it would look unsightly at night and clash with an older, more modest Depression-era building. The Fed agreed to reduce the height and to add a pattern of semi-opaque glass panels to make the addition more compatible with the original building. To make up for some of the lost space, the new plans have more square footage below ground level, which the Fed said sent up the price tag.