The impact of tight monetary policy

Interest rates charged on loans will witness an increase, which in turn would push up production costs. This could in turn adversely impact consumption demand at a time when demand constraint has been a major hurdle in the revival of the economy. By raising the CRR by 50bps, RBI is siphoning off ₹87,000 crore from the banking system, thus reducing liquidity levels in the economy. While this will have a positive impact and help tame inflation, it could also exert further pressure on interest rates. The good news, however, is that with commercial banks raising interest rates it would work in favour of depositors.