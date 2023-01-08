What will be the math behind Budget 2023?1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
In the upcoming Union budget, the Centre will make prudent promises as always about keeping its finances in check. But this time, striking the right balance won’t be easy. For one, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are looming, and the political temptation to spend will be unmissable. A likely slower economic growth next year won’t help either, and high tax revenues can’t be taken for granted. All this makes Budget-framing a challenging exercise.