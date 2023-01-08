What will be the math behind Budget 2023?

IN ITS Budget on 1 February, the Centre could set its fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 6% of GDP, but it could be difficult to achieve due to the fiscal pressures likely to arise ahead of the 2024 national elections, said analysts at Fitch Ratings last month. Take, for example, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which beneficiaries of the public distribution system saw their subsidized foodgrain entitlement being topped up. With the pandemic in check, the Centre was expected to end the scheme soon. And so it did, last month—but alongside it converted the existing subsidized food scheme into a free-of-cost one for a year. Commentators say it would yield an electoral dividend. The reorientation will even save the government money worth 0.6-0.7% of GDP, but it also stands to lose revenues that it could have made from the subsidized food sales, Nomura said in a recent note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}