What will it take to give India’s logistics a rejig?

1. Fragmented structure

The logistics sector, which employs over 22 million Indians according to the government, is highly fragmented. Unorganized players control 90% of the market. The transportation segment, which is even more fragmented, commands a 61% share in the overall market, according to research by PhillipCapital. The dominance of small players makes it hard to streamline supply chains and use digital tools for optimization. But the use of technology and policy initiatives that could be part of the policy revamp could drive the sector towards formalization. “The digitization and ease of doing business have helped organized players to increase market share faster and build scale," said a PhillipCapital note in September. The policy focuses on developing support infrastructure, reducing systemic inefficiencies and using technology. Its successful and timely implementation will be key to how fast the formalization takes place, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

