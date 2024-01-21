What will shape the maths behind Budget 2024?

The Narendra Modi government will present the final Budget of its second term soon. With just months to go until the general election, all eyes will be on what’s in the kitty for voters. Will we see continued focus on capital expenditure, will the Budget stay true to the fiscal consolidation path, or will it announce new schemes to woo voters—like the minimum income support for farmers ahead of the 2019 polls? Much depends on how the Centre sees its finances stack up.

Two key figures are at play. First, the country’s GDP—the base used to express the government’s fiscal deficit. For 2023-24, the Centre had aimed to contain fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP. But that was assuming 10.5% nominal GDP growth. The Centre now expects nominal GDP to grow at just 8.9%, according to the first advance estimates. This means the same fiscal deficit goal ( ₹17.9 trillion) will now amount to 6% of GDP.

But there, the second big number—tax collections—comes to the government’s relief. For the third straight year, the mop-up has been robust, and in the first eight months of 2023-24, has risen way faster than what the government had projected. These gains will cushion the Budget against the effects of slower growth.

Economists expect the fiscal deficit target to be cut to 5.2-5.3% of GDP in 2024-25. But that won’t be enough if the government plans to bring it down to 4.5% by 2025-26. For that, it may have to normalize its ambitious capital expenditure goals going forward.

Welfare wager

Interim budgets have been non-events for years as the Election Commission of India bars the outgoing government from proposing any major policies ahead of a national election. However, in the run-up to crucial assembly polls last year, the government had already made a few announcements that may be considered as bets for the general election.

First, the extension of the free foodgrain programme for the next five years, and second, the increase in subsidy for liquefied petroleum gas cylinders. As a result, the government approached Parliament to approve a top-up of ₹5,600 crore for food subsidy and ₹9,200 crore for gas subsidy.

The additional spending towards gas subsidy is likely to be matched with savings or higher receipts by ministries and is unlikely to upset the Budget maths this year. But the additional spending on food subsidy could push up the subsidy bill this year to above ₹2 trillion, and keep it elevated in the coming years.

Capex trends

After announcing a massive ₹10-trillion capex for 2023-24, the government stayed true to its promise in the first half of the financial year, using up as much as 49% of the amount in the period. However, the pace slowed in October and November, even falling short of the year-ago levels.

Moreover, a sizable portion ( ₹1.3 trillion) of the Centre’s capex plan was in the form of interest-free loans to states, of which the government managed to only achieve 47% in the first eight months. All this means the government may undershoot the budgeted capex for this fiscal year and have room for only a small increase in FY25.

Icra, which expects capex to rise modestly to ₹10.2 trillion in FY25, said that while slower capex would weigh on GDP growth, a higher capex target may make the task of reaching the medium-term fiscal deficit target of 4.5% by FY26 even more challenging.

High borrowing

The Centre's aim for gross market borrowing ( ₹15.4 trillion) and net borrowing ( ₹11.8 trillion) for FY24 were already quite high. Borrowing is expected to remain elevated in FY25, too, with pressure from some past repayment dues on account of securities issued in lieu of cash subsidies to oil marketing companies and to Food Corporation of India.

“To fund the Central government’s fiscal deficit of nearly ₹18 trillion in FY25, we estimate net borrowing of around ₹12 trillion, after accounting for non-market financing from small savings, state provident funds, etc.," said Goldman Sachs in a report.

However, strong demand for government bonds from foreign institutional investors and domestic investors and expected interest rate cuts, along with India’s imminent inclusion in JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index, would be helpful.

Nevertheless, the task at the government’s hands would be to forge fiscal consolidation, moving away from years of support to the economy through high expenditure.