What will shape the maths behind Budget 2024?

The Narendra Modi government will present the final Budget of its second term soon. With just months to go until the general election, all eyes will be on what’s in the kitty for voters. Will we see continued focus on capital expenditure, will the Budget stay true to the fiscal consolidation path, or will it announce new schemes to woo voters—like the minimum income support for farmers ahead of the 2019 polls? Much depends on how the Centre sees its finances stack up.