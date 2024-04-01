Economy
Primer | What’s driving Indian GDP surge: Public spending or private consumption
Summary
- Massive capex spending, experts say, has caused GDP growth to accelerate. Private investment, they say, is also showing signs of revival.
The general take on India’s rapid economic growth is that it’s powered by the government’s capex push. But a recent report questions this narrative, saying it underestimates the role of consumption. Mint unpacks the investment versus consumption debate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more