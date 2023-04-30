Home / Economy / What’s going on with India’s milk economy?
Back

From being a milk-deficit nation in its early years of independence, India has emerged as the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s per capita milk consumption exceeds the global average, and domestic production has clocked a 61% growth in the eight years ending 2021-22, government data shows. With this, dairy has become the single largest agricultural commodity, contributing 5% to the economy’s output. But milk is getting costlier: production was reportedly stagnant in 2022-23, fodder prices are running high, and lumpy skin disease is inflicting pain on milch cattle. Last month, the government had to refute reports that imports may be required for some dairy products. Mint explains:

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Niti Kiran
Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout