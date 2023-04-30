From being a milk-deficit nation in its early years of independence, India has emerged as the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s per capita milk consumption exceeds the global average, and domestic production has clocked a 61% growth in the eight years ending 2021-22, government data shows. With this, dairy has become the single largest agricultural commodity, contributing 5% to the economy’s output. But milk is getting costlier: production was reportedly stagnant in 2022-23, fodder prices are running high, and lumpy skin disease is inflicting pain on milch cattle. Last month, the government had to refute reports that imports may be required for some dairy products. Mint explains: