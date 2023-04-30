Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Economy / What’s going on with India’s milk economy?

What’s going on with India’s milk economy?

1 min read . 30 Apr 2023 Niti Kiran
Last month, the government had to refute reports that imports may be required for some dairy products.

The country’s per capita milk consumption exceeds the global average, and domestic production has clocked a 61% growth in the eight years ending 2021-22, government data shows.

From being a milk-deficit nation in its early years of independence, India has emerged as the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s per capita milk consumption exceeds the global average, and domestic production has clocked a 61% growth in the eight years ending 2021-22, government data shows. With this, dairy has become the single largest agricultural commodity, contributing 5% to the economy’s output. But milk is getting costlier: production was reportedly stagnant in 2022-23, fodder prices are running high, and lumpy skin disease is inflicting pain on milch cattle. Last month, the government had to refute reports that imports may be required for some dairy products. Mint explains:

From being a milk-deficit nation in its early years of independence, India has emerged as the largest producer of milk in the world. The country’s per capita milk consumption exceeds the global average, and domestic production has clocked a 61% growth in the eight years ending 2021-22, government data shows. With this, dairy has become the single largest agricultural commodity, contributing 5% to the economy’s output. But milk is getting costlier: production was reportedly stagnant in 2022-23, fodder prices are running high, and lumpy skin disease is inflicting pain on milch cattle. Last month, the government had to refute reports that imports may be required for some dairy products. Mint explains:

View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.