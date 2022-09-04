What’s hurting Indian exports

India is negotiating several FTAs, and has completed one with the UAE, which has helped textile, gems and jewellery exports. FTAs with the UK, EU, and Canada could boost apparel, textile and leather industries. However, the government is yet to announce the names of the seven states where the mega-textile parks will be set up. The commerce ministry has said that the India-UK negotiations will be completed by Diwali and talks with Canada and Australia will also be complete by the end of the year.

