What’s in and what’s out of Democrats’ $2 trillion budget reconciliation plan

The two packages have become intertwined as Democratic leadership tries to manage the centrist and progressive factions of the party. Progressive Democrats have repeatedly threatened to block the infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote in the House before Congress passes the social-policy and climate bill. Progressives fear that centrists could walk away from the social-policy and climate bill, effectively killing it, and so they have used their threat to block the infrastructure bill as a way to pressure centrists to come on board with the social-policy and climate package. Centrists have demanded a vote on an infrastructure bill, only to have it repeatedly delayed as negotiations on the social-policy and climate bill continue.