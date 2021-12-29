What’s love got to do with the economy?

Covid-19 should force us to re-examine how we imagine the economy. Day after day, through the crisis, we have witnessed how care underpins the resilience and productivity of our communities and businesses. Crucial support was provided by a visible and an invisible set of care-workers—a fairly female group composed of housewives cooking and caring for the sick and elderly, mothers forcing children to wash hands, nurses face-timing the families of patients, community health workers following up on vaccinations, self-help groups preparing meals and delivering welfare benefits, teachers trying to impart lessons through a screen and an army of female contact tracers. While these labours have received tremendous lip service and praise from the political establishment, they remain poorly paid and esteemed in the economy.