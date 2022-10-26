What’s the inflation rate? It’s a surprisingly hard question to answer

What’s the inflation rate? It’s a surprisingly hard question to answer5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 07:33 PM IST
Microeconomic analysis suggests underlying inflation could be as low as 3%; macroeconomic analysis suggests it isn’t
What is the true rate of inflation? It is a critical question for the economy and financial markets, but a surprisingly difficult one to answer. There are credible arguments for above 8%, below 3% and almost anything in between.