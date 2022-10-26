What’s the inflation rate? It’s a surprisingly hard question to answer

But that might not be the real story. Covid-19, lockdowns, supply-chain snarls, extreme weather and war might have disrupted so many sectors that even these carefully constructed indexes have been distorted. For example, health-insurance premiums were artificially elevated when people stayed away from doctors and hospitals early in the pandemic. Because of lags, that effect is only now about to reverse. Automobiles are another: A shortage of semiconductors squeezed the supply of new cars, while rental agencies rebuilding fleets winnowed during lockdowns similarly shrank the supply of used cars. Used-car prices are now falling, according to auctioneer Manheim.

