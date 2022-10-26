What’s the inflation rate? It’s a surprisingly hard question to answer
Microeconomic analysis suggests underlying inflation could be as low as 3%; macroeconomic analysis suggests it isn’t
What is the true rate of inflation? It is a critical question for the economy and financial markets, but a surprisingly difficult one to answer. There are credible arguments for above 8%, below 3% and almost anything in between.
The difficulty arises because how much prices have risen—the headline inflation rate—might differ from how much they rise once various random shocks wash out, i.e. the underlying inflation rate.
By way of analogy, it is like the distinction between climate, a function of geographic and atmospheric properties, and the weather, which reflects a host of transitory influences. Thus the maxim, “Climate is what you expect, weather is what you get."
Similarly, underlying inflation is driven by macroeconomic factors, primarily the balance between demand and supply, while headline inflation is pushed around by numerous temporary microeconomic influences. Underlying inflation is what you expect; headline inflation is what you get.
Just as scientists try to tease out climate trends from noisy weather data, economists and the Federal Reserve try to filter underlying inflation out from noisy headline numbers. The answer is critical: An underlying inflation rate of 8% implies the Fed has to raise interest rates much more than if it is below 3%.
Traditionally, they simply excluded food and energy, whose movements routinely push headline inflation up or down temporarily. But even core inflation—as this measure is known—can be whipsawed by one-offs such as a change in sales taxes or cellphone rates. So economists have devised a host of alternative indexes to filter out such random factors. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta tracks nine such indexes and the message right now is grim: They show inflation ranging from 4.7% to 7.3%, far above the Fed’s 2% target.
But that might not be the real story. Covid-19, lockdowns, supply-chain snarls, extreme weather and war might have disrupted so many sectors that even these carefully constructed indexes have been distorted. For example, health-insurance premiums were artificially elevated when people stayed away from doctors and hospitals early in the pandemic. Because of lags, that effect is only now about to reverse. Automobiles are another: A shortage of semiconductors squeezed the supply of new cars, while rental agencies rebuilding fleets winnowed during lockdowns similarly shrank the supply of used cars. Used-car prices are now falling, according to auctioneer Manheim.
Especially alarming is the accelerating cost of shelter, the largest component of the consumer-price index and one where trends tend to persist. Yet that reflects the shortage of housing brought on by pandemic-related migration, eviction moratoria and low mortgage rates, all of which have ended. Home prices fell in August by the most in a decade, and apartment rents fell in 80 of the 150 largest metropolitan areas in September, according to Jay Parsons of RealPage, which provides technology to property owners and managers.
This bottoms-up, microeconomic view is rather encouraging. “Inflation downshift is on its way," declared economists at JPMorgan Chase. Their decomposition of the CPI leads them to project headline inflation falling from 8.2% this past September to 3.2% next September. UBS, using a similar exercise, sees it hitting 2% by December of next year. Inflation-linked bonds and derivatives have reached a similar conclusion, projecting headline inflation of 2.9% a year from now, according to Intercontinental Exchange.
The microeconomic story has two problems. First, it has been wrong for the last few months. Some expected declines, such as for new-car prices, didn’t occur, and those that did were offset by unexpected rises elsewhere. Second, there comes a point when enough prices are rising that it is clearly a macroeconomic, not a microeconomic phenomenon: High headline inflation means underlying inflation has risen.
What causes this transition? When inflation is low, as it was for the 30 years preceding the pandemic, it doesn’t influence behavior, and microeconomic price shocks “tend to fade away without leaving a noticeable imprint on aggregate inflation," the Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements, which brings together central banks, explained in a June report. When inflation is high, people notice—and it affects how they set prices and wages. In such conditions, the BIS found, a rising price for one item is much more correlated with rising prices for others.
Rising prices, though, “cannot be self-sustaining without feedback between prices and wages," the BIS notes. Critics of tight monetary policy like to point out that wages aren’t why prices of shelter, cars, energy and health insurance are rising. But wages do reflect what employers think they can recoup via prices or productivity and what workers expect given their own cost of living. This makes wages a relatively clean indicator of underlying inflation.
Wages have accelerated, though by much less than prices: Hourly earnings were up 5% in the year through September, compared with 3% to 3.5% before the pandemic. Goldman Sachs, tracking a variety of data, puts current wage growth at 5.7%. If productivity grows 1.8% a year, the Congressional Budget Office’s long-term estimate, this wage data points to underlying inflation of 3% to 4%, too high for the Fed. Moreover, with jobs still growing briskly, total labor income is growing at roughly a 7% annual rate—plenty of fuel for demand.
The “good" news: While other measures of underlying inflation have accelerated since the spring, wage growth has slowed a bit and growth in the money supply—a proxy for nominal demand—has slowed sharply since fiscal stimulus expired. So while the underlying rate of inflation remains clouded in uncertainty, it is likely getting better, not worse.