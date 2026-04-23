The government’s decision to reopen wheat exports in February after nearly four years—and then scaling up the quota from 2.5 million tonnes to 5 million—comes as India sits on a comfortable surplus. The move aims to ease excess supply and support farm prices without hurting food security. But how do exports lift farmer incomes, and can this be done without stoking inflation? Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | Is India's wheat export push a good idea?
SummaryIndia has reopened wheat exports amid a record surplus to ease excess supply and support farm prices. By offloading stocks, it aims to boost farmer incomes without stoking inflation, as ample buffer reserves and policy flexibility help keep domestic supply stable.
The government’s decision to reopen wheat exports in February after nearly four years—and then scaling up the quota from 2.5 million tonnes to 5 million—comes as India sits on a comfortable surplus. The move aims to ease excess supply and support farm prices without hurting food security. But how do exports lift farmer incomes, and can this be done without stoking inflation? Mint explains.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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