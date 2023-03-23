Wheat prices heat up, fuelling inflation fears2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Unseasonal rain in key wheat producing states is fuelling the price rise
Wheat prices have started climbing again despite the government launching open market operations to rein in prices of the crucial commodity due to the unseasonal rains in key wheat-producing states. According to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, wheat prices had shot up by 15% in 2022, even before the government’s open market sale operation.
