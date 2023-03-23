Wheat prices have started climbing again despite the government launching open market operations to rein in prices of the crucial commodity due to the unseasonal rains in key wheat-producing states. According to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, wheat prices had shot up by 15% in 2022, even before the government’s open market sale operation.

This comes as retail inflation continues to hover above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level, driven by fuel and food prices. Even as retail food inflation marginally eased to 5.95% in February versus 6% in the previous month, cereal prices rose to 16.7% over concerns of a possible heat wave.

However, officials said the international supply of wheat has eased, and India is receiving fewer requests for wheat under the government-to-government route (G2G) following the export ban last year. Besides, India has also not received any request for wheat by the UN for the world food programme in this financial year.

Uttar Pradesh, a key wheat-producing state, received 44 fold increase in rainfall at 20.2 mm between 16 and 22 March, while Madhya Pradesh, the second-largest grower, got 17.2 mm precipitation, over 20 times higher than normal. Similarly, other key producing states like Punjab and Haryana witnessed over two times and 20 times more rainfall at 18.9 mm and 23.7 mm, respectively, data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

“Rainfall and hailstorm in the past few days damaged standing crops across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The crop quality has also deteriorated, which has pushed up demand for premium-quality wheat," Aniket Mehta, a Kota-based trader, said. “If the downpour continues for the next one week, harvesting operations could be disrupted in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which typically starts from 1 April and may result in a delay in the arrival of new wheat by 10-15 days. However, this will largely depend on the weather conditions," he added.

The opening balance of wheat at the central pool is 5-year low at 11.67 MT in March 2023 against the buffer norm requirement of 13.8 MT, data showed the Food Corp. of India (FCI). The opening balance is the balance that is brought forward at the beginning of an accounting period from the end of a previous accounting period or when starting out. IMD expects rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan in the next two days as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and nearby areas is likely to move towards north India.“The delay in the arrival of new wheat due to the forecast of rainfall in coming days may push up prices by ₹50 per quintal in Delhi," said Indrajit Paul, assistant general manager, Agrevolution.

Some experts said prices might ease once wheat reaches the markets in full swing from April-end. “However, prices are seen hovering over the minimum support price at ₹2,700 per quintal in the long term," said Rahul Chauhan, a commodity analyst.