Wheat prices heat up, fuelling inflation fears

The opening balance of wheat at the central pool is 5-year low at 11.67 MT in March 2023 against the buffer norm requirement of 13.8 MT, data showed the Food Corp. of India (FCI). The opening balance is the balance that is brought forward at the beginning of an accounting period from the end of a previous accounting period or when starting out. IMD expects rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan in the next two days as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and nearby areas is likely to move towards north India.“The delay in the arrival of new wheat due to the forecast of rainfall in coming days may push up prices by ₹50 per quintal in Delhi," said Indrajit Paul, assistant general manager, Agrevolution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}