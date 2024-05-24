Wheat procurement surpasses last year's figures, hits 26.3 million tonnes

New Delhi: Wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season 2024-25 has surpassed last year's total, reaching 26.3 million tonnes, with significant contributions from Punjab and Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry of food and public distribution, the government aims to procure 30-32 million tonnes of wheat for the ongoing marketing year, and is in a 'comfortable position' with the central pool stock.

In the 2023-24 Rabi season, the government had procured 26.2 million tonnes of wheat, falling short of the target of 34.15 million tonnes.

Approximately 26.24 million tonnes of Rabi crops, including winter grains, have already been procured for the central pool, benefitting 2.23 million farmers, the ministry said in a statement. So far, the government has disbursed ₹59,715 crore towards minimum support price.

Leading procuring states include Punjab (12.42 million tonnes), Haryana (7.15 million tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (4.78 million tonnes), Rajasthan (966,000 tonnes), and Uttar Pradesh (907,000 tonnes).

Wheat procurement started in March While wheat procurement typically spans April to March, this year, it started in early March for most states following the Centre's decision to allow purchases upon crop arrivals.

Rice procurement is progressing smoothly. Around 72.84 million tonnes of paddy, which is equivalent to 48.91 million tonnes of rice, was directly procured from 9.82 million farmers with MSP expenditure of ₹1.6 trillion.

“Exceeding 60 million tonnes, the combined stock of wheat and rice in the central pool assures the government of a comfortable position to fulfill the country's foodgrain requirements under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other welfare schemes, as well as for market interventions," said Rajesh Sharma, an agriculture expert.

The ministry has directed agencies, including National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Co-operative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), to directly procure wheat from farmers for Bharat Atta, a measure aimed at stabilizing prices of essential foods.

