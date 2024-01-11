Economy
When all roads lead to Davos, in charts
SummaryStarting 15 January, corporate and political leaders will head to this tiny Swiss town for one of the world’s most-watched annual events
Every year, the who's who of the corporate and political world from more than 100 countries descend on the snow-clad ski resort town of Davos in Switzerland to strike business deals, frame agendas, get investments, and talk about geopolitical challenges.
