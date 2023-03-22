When exports decline, can PLI be of any help?

The scheme offers certain sunrise and strategic sectors incentives based on sales from products made in India. Last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a massive outlay of ₹1.97 trillion for 13 key sectors for the coming five years. While the government has been upbeat about roping in giants such as Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron under the scheme, the success story is incomplete. Speaking at a webinar in November 2022, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran had noted that the scheme’s implementation had been observed in only two or three areas so far and it needed to pick up steam in other areas as well, hopefully in the next two years.