Mounting govt debt and AI capex: what higher interest rates mean for India

Some of the factors behind this surge in yields are more structural in nature. The last five years have seen two wars in different parts of the globe, with major implications for fuel prices. While oil prices haven’t risen to levels initially feared, the mounting inflationary pressures, and therefore of interest rate hikes by central banks to combat that inflation, is very much present. Major developed countries are already nursing a high debt burden. High and rising debt yields reflect an increased risk perception among investors that these countries are likely to add to their future burden.