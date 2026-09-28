Mounting govt debt and AI capex: what higher interest rates mean for India

Last week, yields on 10-year US government bonds crossed the widely watched 5% mark, meaning investors are demanding higher interest on loans given to the US government for a 10-year period.
Last week, yields on 10-year US government bonds crossed the widely watched 5% mark, meaning investors are demanding higher interest on loans given to the US government for a 10-year period.
Historically, US government bonds have been considered a safe asset for investment and have therefore carried low yields. However, the US government's debt burden is now projected at 101% of its GDP, and is expected to rise steadily further over the next decade. Persistent inflation risks, strong economic growth and competition from companies for capital are also pushing yields higher. This will likely make investors demand higher interest rates from countries across the globe, including India.
Historically, US government bonds have been considered a safe asset for investment and have therefore carried low yields. However, the US government's debt burden is now projected at 101% of its GDP, and is expected to rise steadily further over the next decade. Persistent inflation risks, strong economic growth and competition from companies for capital are also pushing yields higher. This will likely make investors demand higher interest rates from countries across the globe, including India.
Risk premium
The gap between the yield on Indian government 10-year bonds and the US government 10-year bonds has narrowed to its lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Because Indian sovereign debt, like that of nearly every emerging market, is considered riskier than US government debt, foreign investors typically demand a higher return to lend to these countries.
This shift in investor sentiment already visible. Foreign investors sold ₹4,730 crore worth of Indian government bonds on 11 September—the second-largest sell-off in a single day in three years. The government also accepted only 40% of a planned bond issue as investors sought higher interest rates.
As the US federal debt burden is projected to rise to 120% of GDP by 2036, from the current level of 101%, according to the US Congressional Budget Office, the broader worry is that this could be a structural change.
Rising yields
Higher bond yields are not a US-specific problem. Interest rates on government bonds across the developed world have risen sharply since 2020. An analysis by investment management firm Pimco noted that the yields on Japanese government bonds were at a three-decade high. Elsewhere, yields on German 30-year bonds are at their highest level since 2011, while 30-year French bond yields are at their highest since 2008.
Some of the factors behind this surge in yields are more structural in nature. The last five years have seen two wars in different parts of the globe, with major implications for fuel prices. While oil prices haven’t risen to levels initially feared, the mounting inflationary pressures, and therefore of interest rate hikes by central banks to combat that inflation, is very much present. Major developed countries are already nursing a high debt burden. High and rising debt yields reflect an increased risk perception among investors that these countries are likely to add to their future burden.
Global linkages
Global issuance of debt is set to cross 23% of global GDP in 2026, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Global Debt Report released this April. Excluding the pandemic, when governments borrowed heavily to finance health and welfare expenditure, these are the highest levels of borrowing since at least the 2008 global financial crisis. High interest rates in this context mean that an increasing share of interest payments in the future—whether by governments or companies borrowing in international markets—will go towards paying off existing debt.
This, too, has implications for countries like India. Take the ‘yen carry trade’, a system where investors borrowed low-interest Japanese yen to invest in higher-yielding global assets for decades. This strategy is now fast fading. With Japanese interest rates now at historically high levels, the flow of global capital into emerging markets like India that offer higher interest rates could be hit. In 2024, when the Bank of Japan raised interest rates above zero for the first time in years, global markets plunged. The current interest rate, after a series of hikes, now stands at 1.25%—the highest level since 1995.
AI’s debt mountain
The big hit to global debt markets is also artificial intelligence (AI). ‘Hyperscalers’ such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle have lined up enormous capital expenditure plans. A large chunk of this capex will be funded by debt, making it a significant factor moving global markets. According to investment manager Vanguard, hyperscalers had raised $132 billion of debt in calendar 2026 (through mid-August), against $93 billion in 2025, and an average of $35 billion annually during 2020-24.
As of 2026, borrowing by just these hyperscalers is expected to account for around 11% of US’s investment-grade borrowing. “Estimates of total AI-related debt issuance for full-year 2026—extending beyond the hyperscalers to the wider ecosystem of chipmakers, data-center developers, and utilities—range from roughly $300 billion to $570 billion,” Vanguard said. This extraordinary debt binge is expected to continue, with major implications for borrowings by governments and companies not in AI-related sectors.
Companies vs countries
Much of AI-linked issuance are longer-dated and has grown large enough to complete with government bonds for investor capital, according to Pimco. The OECD Global Debt report estimated that the share of global bond issuance accounted for by AI hyperscalers (depending on different assumptions of the share of AI capex that would be financed by borrowings). In the base-case estimate, if 29% of hyperscalers' capex is funded by borrowing in international markets, it would account for 8-9% of global non-financial bonds issued between 2026 and 2030. At 50% of capex, it would be 15%.
Thus, over the next decade or so—and assuming that the expected scale of AI-related investment does go proceed as expected—global bond markets will struggle to finance both AI capex and the rising debt levels of developed country governments. Something has to give—and that will most likely be the higher global interest rates.
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