When Markets Get Scary, Mom and Pop Buy Gold

Joe Susanno lost thousands of dollars from his retirement account betting on biotech shares in early 2021. Now the 44-year-old integration engineer from Gloucester, Mass., is putting his money into an investment whose value has held up over a longer run: gold coins.

“Precious metals are kind of what just makes it so I can sleep at night, where I hold it and nobody can hurt me," Susanno said. “It’s impossible that I’m going to end up in a bread line somewhere, waiting for someone to drop something into my hand, so I can eat."

Susanno isn’t alone. More than a year of inflation, interest-rate increases, bank failures and market craziness have lured many other individual investors to precious metals such as gold and silver.

Gold prices have gained about 8% this year to around $1,970 a troy ounce. That includes a March surge fueled by the banking crisis, which carried them near their record of $2,069.40, hit in 2020.

The percentage of Americans who believe gold is the best long-term investment jumped to 26% this year from 15% in 2022, according to a Gallup report from May. In contrast, those preferring stocks dropped to 18% from 24% last year, while those favoring bonds climbed to 7% from 4%.

The U.S. Mint has sold 5.56 million troy ounces of gold coins since the pandemic struck the U.S. in March 2020, compared with 3.26 million in the four-year period before that. Matt Malleo, executive director at the precious-metals dealer SchiffGold, said his company’s revenue hit a record in early spring.

“There has definitely been a gradual accumulation by just about all classes of investors—institutional and individual investors themselves," said George Milling-Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

Gold has been prized for centuries as a store of value by everyone from King Tut to Christopher Columbus. It functioned for centuries as the foundation beneath money itself. Tons of it still sits in Fort Knox, despite President Richard Nixon’s move to end the gold-dollar peg in 1971. Modern investors often view gold as relatively stable protection against inflation or market turmoil.

Holding gold does mean missing out on stocks’ gains and dividend payments, or the interest income provided by bonds. Financial advisers often recommend investors allocate some money to gold, but usually a small percentage of their overall portfolios.

Behind its recent allure: Many investors worry that the stock-market rally this year is concentrated in a handful of tech stocks, leaving the indexes vulnerable to a pullback if even one or two companies commit missteps. Government bonds have resumed their selloff. The U.S. dollar has declined from a 20-year high reached last year, making it cheaper for foreign investors to buy gold, which is priced in dollars.

Scott Wooldridge, 43, said the banking crisis this year encouraged him to increase his purchases of gold rounds, which are coins minted by private companies. He had pulled completely out of the stock and bond market in 2018, worried about market volatility hurting his returns.

“When you’re buying metals and holding them, it doesn’t matter whether the price goes up or down, you still feel pretty good about it," said Wooldridge, who works as a ride-share driver and lives in Indianapolis. “A downtick in the price of a precious metal means you have the opportunity to buy more, and an uptick means your net worth goes up, so it’s a win-win."

Fears of a pandemic slowdown sent gold to records in 2020, but prices fell in 2021 and were mostly flat in 2022, disappointing those who had hoped for a lift from higher consumer prices.

Around 20% of U.S. investors currently have gold in their portfolios, where the average gold allocation is 14% of the portfolio, a SPDR survey released in June said. More than half of the participants said they are likely to increase their allocation in the next six to 13 months, the report said.

Wall Street doesn’t expect the gains to go on much longer. Many expect higher interest rates to persist for some time, weighing on gold by increasing the competition from yield-paying investments such as bonds. HSBC analysts expect gold to trade between $1,850 and $1,970 this year. Bank of America forecasts a price of $1,923 by the end of the year.

Investors have pulled about $2.07 billion since the end of March 2020 from the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund, the largest ETF backed by physical gold, which has around $56 billion in assets under management. The fund had about $10.36 billion in net inflows in the four-year period before that.

John Ingram, partner and chief investment officer at Crestwood Advisors in Boston, remains cautious on gold, which he says isn’t worth spending money on because it doesn’t usually post big gains.

“It’s a very expensive way to hedge a portfolio," Ingram said. “You might be better off buying bonds."

Bret Williams, a 62-year-old real-estate owner in Albuquerque, N.M., is cautious about precious-metal investing after buying silver coins last year on the advice of a financial adviser. Silver posted a modest gain of 3%. It has declined 1.5% this year.

“I got a lot of shiny silver, but no reward," Williams said. “If I could trade it, I’d get rid of it in a New York minute and sell it for a property."

For now, Susanno is stacking his gold coins. He still feels the sting of his stock losses, so he has decided to keep one of his retirement portfolios in a sweep account until he can hire a professional money manager to invest for him.

“It hurts my heart to look at it. What was I thinking?" Susanno said. “I lost a whole bunch of money, so I shifted gears and started to look for a way to stabilize and have something that I don’t have to worry about in any way, shape or form."

