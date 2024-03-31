When the farm sector cooled, construction rode to the rescue
Summary
- Despite the slowdown in the farm sector, only 27.72 million persons demanded work every month on average in FY24 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), barely changed from 27.63 million in FY23.
New Delhi: Construction turned out to be the proverbial white knight for rural jobs in the financial year ended 31 March, when agriculture output growth sagged following patchy rains. The result: Little pressure on guaranteed rural jobs, the usual refuge in the countryside when farm sector slumps, official data showed.