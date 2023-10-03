When Will the Fed Stop Raising Rates? That’s the Trillion-Dollar Question for Bond Investors

Investors pulled $78.6 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the 12 months through August, according to Morningstar. That is well below the nearly $300 billion they pulled from equities over the same period but a painful sum, regardless, for asset managers hoping for a windfall. The companies earn a percentage fee on the money they manage, so their earnings are affected by swings in market prices and the amount of money coming in or out.

