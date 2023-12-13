Where Are Interest Rates Headed? What to Expect From the Fed Meeting
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Dec 2023, 08:35 AM IST
SummaryFederal Reserve officials won’t declare an end to rate hikes this week, though they are growing more convinced that they have done enough to bring inflation down.
Federal Reserve officials are set to hold interest rates steady this week at a 22-year high and will likely project cutting them next year.
