Where are interest rates headed? What to expect from the Fed meeting

Federal Reserve officials are set to hold interest rates steady this week at a 23-year high, putting the focus on what, if anything, they say about when they might lower rates.

At their last three meetings, central-bank officials made no changes to their policy rate but debated whether they had to raise rates more. Now, officials are turning their attention to when they might lower rates, though several have signaled they are in no hurry.

Officials will release a new policy statement at the conclusion of their two-day meeting, Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Because there will be no economic or rate projections, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference at 2:30 p.m. will be heavily analyzed for signs about when and how the central bank might shift its policy stance this year.

Here’s what to watch for:

The policy statement

To combat the highest inflation in four decades, the Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate at the fastest pace in 40 years between March 2022 and July 2023, to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Since then, officials have held rates steady while inflation has fallen faster than many anticipated. That has teed up a debate over when to lower nominal interest rates to prevent inflation-adjusted, or “real," rates from rising further. In December, most officials penciled in three rate cuts for 2024.

With no policy change expected this week, the key question is whether Powell and the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will provide any steer about their plans for coming months.

At a minimum, the central bank’s policy statement is expected to lose its so-called “tightening bias" that has signaled an increase is more likely than a cut. That is in part because nearly all Fed officials have indicated they don’t think they will need to raise rates again, so maintaining the tightening bias could be confusing.

The press conference

In recent days, investors in interest-rate markets have put the odds of a rate cut at the Fed’s subsequent meeting on March 19-20 at around 50%. With guidance in the policy statement watered down, the focus will shift to how strongly Powell pushes back against those expectations.

Some officials have said they see little urgency to lower rates even though they expect inflation to continue falling. Because the economy is doing well, “we can take our time to make sure we do this right," said Fed governor Christopher Waller earlier this month. As long as economic activity is solid, the exact meeting at which officials lower rates is less important because the Fed meets every six weeks, he said.

The Fed has plenty of time before March 20 to learn more about the state of the economy and labor markets. As a result, it has little reason to either firm up expectations of a rate cut even at that meeting or to rule it out, analysts said.

“It’s time to have as little constraint as possible, and so you want to basically not provide much guidance," said William English, a former senior Fed economist who is a professor at Yale School of Management.

Moreover, some Fed officials were surprised by how much investors dialed up their bets on rate cuts in 2024 in response to Powell’s December press conference. Some analysts believe that could lead Powell to be more cautious on Wednesday.

Risk-management considerations

The debate behind closed doors could be especially important in shaping how officials communicate their outlook in the coming weeks. Some think the Fed should be very reluctant to signal any plans to ease because inflation could pick up in the months ahead if, for example, goods prices stop declining.

Consumer spending has been strong, and the economy expanded at an unexpectedly brisk 3.3% annual rate in the fourth quarter. Continued strength could make officials uneasy about cutting rates soon because they have said they don’t want to lower them only to have to quickly raise them again.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release employment cost data for the fourth quarter, which the Fed considers the most comprehensive measure of wage growth, a key input to inflation.

“If FOMC participants had full confidence that services inflation is going to come down or goods deflation is going to continue, then they could start cutting in March," said Angel Ubide, head of economic research for global fixed income at Citadel, a hedge-fund firm. “But if any of those remain a concern, then they have little to lose by waiting a few more months."

Others say that even if the Fed isn’t likely to signal a March rate cut, officials shouldn’t be ready to rule it out, either. “Inflation is falling much more rapidly than they were predicting. It argues for recalibrating nominal rates with a few rate cuts in the coming meetings," said Jonathan Pingle, chief U.S. economist at UBS, who thinks a March cut will be warranted.

Though the economy’s strength creates uncertainty over how restrictive interest rates actually are, “you ought to start being a little bit nervous as to how long the good fortune is going to hold out," said Charles Evans, who was president of the Chicago Fed from 2007 until early 2023.

In December, Powell said the Fed’s policy rate was “well into restrictive territory." Since that meeting, inflation has continued to decline. The 12-month rate of inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, fell to 2.9% in December, using the Fed’s preferred gauge. That is down from 3.5% in October, the most recent data available at the time of the central bank’s previous meeting.

“If anything, they’re even more restrictive because inflation has come down—so is that the direction they want to be going in? I wouldn’t think so," Evans said.

The balance sheet

Though the Fed stopped raising interest rates last summer, it is quietly tightening monetary policy through another channel: shrinking its $7.7 trillion holdings of bonds and other assets by around $80 billion a month.

Officials could begin deliberations on slowing, though not ending, that so-called quantitative tightening this week. While a policy change isn’t imminent, officials last month said they wanted to communicate any changes around managing its balance sheet to the public well in advance.

Powell could face questions over how those discussions are unfolding. A central consideration will be the point at which quantitative tightening starts to cause disruptions in obscure but important overnight lending markets.

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com