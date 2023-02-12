Where are layoffs declining the most? States near the nation’s capital
Applications for unemployment benefits dropped more than 70% last year in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC
Short supplies of labor have caused many employers to become more reluctant to lay off workers in the past year, especially in the states surrounding the nation’s capital.
Total new applications for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, declined 85% in Virginia in 2022 from the prior year, the largest drop of any state in the country, according to an analysis of Labor Department data. Washington, D.C., Maryland and nearby Delaware all saw first-time claims fall by more than 70% during the same period, the data showed.
Nationally, initial jobless applications fell by about 53%, consistent with falling unemployment and solid job growth last year.
The outsize decrease in the layoff measure for states near the nation’s capital shows a region where the economic recovery from the pandemic gained steam last year and where its largest employers, including the federal government and related contractors, were pillars of stability.
Employers appeared reluctant to let go of the region’s highly educated workforce. And those good-paying jobs and the return of tourists kept restaurant, hotel and other service-sector workers employed as well.
“Industry in this region is more heavily made up of professional and technical services and the federal government, so we didn’t have a lot of places where there was a big shedding of jobs like sectors tied with the supply chain or the high-tech industry," said Daraius Irani, an economist at Towson University in Maryland.
Nationally, the labor market remains strong despite some high-profile companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and FedEx Corp., announcing layoffs this year. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, the lowest in 53 years. So far this year, applications for unemployment benefits are trending below 2019’s prepandemic levels, when the labor market was healthy.
In the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the largest population center in the region that spans Virginia and Maryland, the population is more educated and there is a wide availability of white-collar jobs, Mr. Irani said. That could make it easier for workers who have been laid off to snag another job and avoid filing for unemployment insurance.
The share of adults who are college graduates was higher than the national average in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., in recent years, according to federal data. In Washington, 63% of people older than 24 hold at least a bachelor’s degree. In Maryland and Virginia, the rate is above 40%, compared with 35% for the country overall.
The national unemployment rate for college graduates older than 24 was 2% in January, according to the Labor Department.
The difficulty in hiring in the past few years—particularly in tourism and local government—had an impact on employers’ decisions to hold on to workers, said Barbara Denham, an economist at the advisory firm Oxford Economics.
“If a tourism-related company had strong growth in December, they may hesitate to lay off workers knowing that they’re going to be hard to recover or rehire in April," Ms. Denham said.
Tourism jobs in the D.C. metropolitan area grew by 9.1% in late 2022 compared with the same time a year earlier, according to data provided by Oxford Economics.
Hiring remains a challenge in other parts of the region, such as Richmond, Va.
The Hilton Richmond Downtown hotel in central Virginia is trying to hire enough workers to meet demand that has been strong in recent weeks, according to general manager John Cario.
Mr. Cario said room attendants are currently paid about $15 an hour, up from $9 an hour before the pandemic, and full-time employees were given a $250 retention bonus two times in the second half of last year.
He stopped paying the bonuses because staffing levels have stabilized, but laying off workers isn’t something Mr. Cario is considering.
“If we do see declining demand, we’ll certainly use our talent where we can, by cross- training or cross-promoting, maybe helping one of our sister hotels out, before we would lay someone off," Mr. Cario said. “There are still other industries looking at and stealing our talent."
The labor-force participation rates, or the share of people employed or seeking a job, in Virginia and Maryland sank at the beginning of the pandemic, and they haven’t recovered to their prepandemic levels since, like the broader U.S.
Labor supply in the area might be constrained because the federal retirement plans of the government’s civilian and military employees provide less incentive for older individuals to continue working, said Robert McNab, an economist at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.
The change in jobless-claim filings last year also reflects the stage of each state’s economic recovery.
For example, South Carolina saw the largest decline in total claims filed in 2021 from the prior year, while Delaware, Virginia and Maryland saw some of the smallest declines during that same period. South Carolina, like many Southern states, lifted pandemic restrictions more quickly than other areas of the country.
Last year South Carolina saw the second-smallest decline in claims from the prior year, a 21% decrease. Connecticut had the smallest drop of 18%.
“Over the next 12 months, I think employers will find some easing of labor-force pressures, but the underlying theme for the mid-Atlantic and the country is still going to be this struggle with labor availability," Mr. McNab said.