Where capitalism and conservation meet

That explains why Abashiri, a city that sits a short distance to the west of the peninsula, was once a busy whaling port. Today the boats which leave it in search of fins and flukes are full of tourists; whale-watching now adds more to the Japanese economy than whale-eating does. Unfortunately for your correspondent, a fervent “Moby Dick" fan, this spring he seems to have arrived too early for the sperm whales. But the spout of a fin whale, the second-largest species, is enough to send a jolt of electricity through the boat of whale-watchers he has joined. They rush to the side, clutching cameras. The boat idles closer. The whale disappears beneath the waves. The boat settles into a watchful silence. The spout reappears for a few puffs of vapour before the fin whale’s gargantuan form, once again, slips into the cold depths of the Okhotsk Sea. This time, the reverential hush on the boat is met with seeming indifference from the whale. It does not resurface. A moment of communion is over. The ticket cost ¥8,800.