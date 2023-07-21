Where Heat Waves Lead, Food Inflation Will Follow
- Record temperatures in the U.S. , Europe offer preview of harsh conditions farmers will likely face as the climate changes
For more clues about how extreme weather might fuel food inflation, watch the price of goods made with olives and other commodities following this month’s heat waves.
This summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record. In Phoenix, temperatures reached an all-time high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days. China set a new national record last Sunday, when temperatures climbed to 126 degrees in the northwest of the country. Europe is fighting wildfires in Greece and the Swiss Alps, and most major cities in Italy are under red alerts for extreme heat.
Farmers are suffering in important food-producing regions. Fields in Kansas have been full of stunted and browning plants this growing season, according to the NASA Earth Observatory, with most of the state in drought. The Kansas winter wheat crop is expected to be historically weak: The U.S. Agriculture Department recently estimated the state’s harvest will be 22% smaller than last year.
In Europe, Spanish wheat crop yields are forecast to be 38% below their five-year average, according to estimates from the European Commission. A major Italian dairy organization said dairy cows stressed by the hot temperatures are producing 10% less milk than normal.
The long-term impact of global warming on agriculture will be mixed, with some farmers benefiting from longer, warmer growing seasons. But new weather patterns could upend today’s key food-producing regions.
“When weather extremes start to kick in, places that have been breadbaskets for hundreds of years may fail," according to Tim Lenton, professor of earth system science at University of Exeter.
More volatile weather also means farmers will face extreme conditions more often. According to a study published in the NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science journal, wheat growers based in the U.S. Midwest and China in 1981 could have expected unusually intense weather every 100 years. Today, Chinese farmers face the risk of major weather-related setbacks once every 16 years. The situation is even more serious in the U.S., where extreme weather could damage crops every six years.
Global trade will ease some of the volatility, as supply from overseas can top up poor local harvests. And agriculture will find ways to adapt. Seeds can be genetically modified to cope with hotter, drier conditions, or different crops may be planted.
But the hottest fields may need to be abandoned altogether in favor of cooler regions. In North America, maize and soybean cultivation has already shifted toward the northwest since the 1970s.
This will be harder for plants such as olive trees that take at least a decade to mature. Farmers in Spain, which is a major global producer of olive oil, say this year’s harvest will be very poor because of extreme heat. Extra-virgin olive oil prices have already increased 87% over the past year, according to the International Olive Council, partly due to an unusually hot summer in 2022.
Harsh conditions for agriculture point to unpleasant surprises at the grocery store for consumers. Some central bankers are already thinking about how climate change could impact prices. Heat waves in Europe last summer added 0.67 percentage point to food inflation, according to estimates from the European Central Bank. By 2035, the ECB thinks higher temperatures will add between 0.92 and 3.23 percentage points to global food inflation annually. The wide range in part depends on how much the world can reduce carbon emissions between now and then.
A silver lining from this summer’s sweltering conditions is that policy makers and economists are getting valuable data. One problem with predicting how climate change will impact the global food system is that forecasting models tend to be built using historical data. But as the world clocks up new weather records, old meteorological data is less and less relevant and might underestimate problems that lie ahead.
With each extreme weather event and the resulting price shocks, the economic consequences of a warming planet become a bit clearer.