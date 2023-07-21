Where Heat Waves Lead, Food Inflation Will Follow

Harsh conditions for agriculture point to unpleasant surprises at the grocery store for consumers. Some central bankers are already thinking about how climate change could impact prices. Heat waves in Europe last summer added 0.67 percentage point to food inflation, according to estimates from the European Central Bank. By 2035, the ECB thinks higher temperatures will add between 0.92 and 3.23 percentage points to global food inflation annually. The wide range in part depends on how much the world can reduce carbon emissions between now and then.