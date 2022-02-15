Where is India’s govt debt headed?

Figure 3 makes the same points as Figure 2. The total government liabilities peaked in 2004-5 at 95.1% of the GDP. It took 11 years for the liabilities to come down to the recent low of 72.1% of the GDP in 2014-15. This clearly shows that a debt cycle isn’t easy to come out of. Besides, the state government liabilities have been going up from 2014-15 when they were at 22% of the GDP. By 2019-20, before the covid pandemic struck, they were already at 26.6% of the GDP. They jumped to 30.3% in 2020-21, when the total government liabilities reached 91.3% of the GDP. In 2021-22, the liabilities are expected to be at 88.4% of the GDP.