Inflation is close to a 40-year high—a development that is challenging households, companies and government policy makers. Is the wave of unusually high price increases near a peak? If so, how soon will inflation slow and by how much? And most important of all, where will inflation settle in the longer-run?

Here are the signals that economists are watching to anticipate how the U.S. inflation outlook is shaping up:

Short-term inflation momentum

The inflation reading that makes headlines is an annual reading of the consumer-price index, which measures the pace of price increases in one month compared with the same month a year earlier. While useful for putting longer-term inflation trends into context, Lou Crandall, chief economist of Wrightson ICAP, said the full-year measurement risks focusing too much on past inflation. He and other economists are crunching numbers to get a three-month annualized rate. That reading essentially shows what inflation would look like if it continued for a whole year at the same pace that occurred the prior three months, focusing the picture on more recent inflation trends.

Underlying inflation

Inflation is at times driven by short-term factors such as jumps in gasoline or food prices that don’t reflect broader price pressures in the economy. Economists have developed readings that help identify economywide inflation. Alex Lin, senior U.S. economist at BofA Global Research, recommends paying attention to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s 16% trimmed-mean CPI, which lops off the most extreme price changes, and its median CPI, which shows the middle-most price change. These series give a better reading of the underlying signal of how inflation is building, he said.

End of the goods binge

Demand for manufactured goods surged earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, and fell sharply for services. That binge, coupled with supply-chain disruptions also related to the pandemic, caused a supply-and-demand imbalance, resulting in rampant shortages and higher prices. Consumers are shifting to a more-normal balance of spending on goods and services, potentially taking pressure off prices for products. One way to gauge whether that is happening is to track the balance of the two broad spending categories in the Commerce Department’s monthly personal-consumption expenditures report.

Hot labor market

As consumers shift back toward spending on services, wage growth will be important to watch because services tend to be more labor-intensive than goods production, Mr. Lin said. “Wages and services inflation tend to feed on each other if you plot the trend over time," he said. He recommends keeping tabs on the Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker, which also allows users to slice the data by wage level, demographic group and other factors, including a useful comparison between job switchers and workers who have stayed put.

Rent costs

Strong wage growth and hiring are putting more income in Americans’ pockets, pushing up prices for everything—especially housing costs. The price of shelter is key to understanding where inflation is headed because housing costs account for nearly one-third of the CPI. Aichi Amemiya, senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities, suggests checking Zillow’s observed rent index and Apartment List’s rent estimate to better understand housing-cost trends.

Autos are clutch

Disruptions to the auto market have driven a mammoth share of overall inflation over the past year, Mr. Amemiya noted. Autos and parts contributed 1.3 percentage points of April’s 8.3% annual CPI increase. Of this, used vehicles have been the biggest driver. For inflation to come down meaningfully, used-car prices will likely have to decline somewhat throughout the year. Mr. Amemiya recommends watching Manheim’s used-vehicle value index, which tends to lead the CPI series by a month or two.

Covid-Sensitive Sectors

Prices for travel services that often involve personal interaction—notably, airline fares, hotels and auto rentals—have swung widely throughout the pandemic as Covid-19 infections crested and ebbed. One way to gauge how consumers are reacting to the coronavirus is the number of travelers passing through airport checkpoints released by the Transportation Security Administration, Mr. Amemiya said. The data are updated daily, about as close to real-time as it gets for indicators.

Oil futures

Soaring energy prices have contributed heavily to the inflation of the past year, and gasoline prices have hit record highs this spring. Watching the prices on contracts for future deliveries of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude oil, offers a rough guide to where gasoline prices may be months or a year from now. For a shorter-term read, the Energy Information Administration updates its retail gasoline prices weekly. AAA also offers gas prices by state and nationwide, updated daily.

Inflation expectations

Inflation has a way of feeding on itself once people start to notice it. That is why so-called inflation expectations are worth watching, Mr. Lin said. A good sentiment reading to check is the median expectation of inflation five to 10 years from now, drawn from the University of Michigan’s monthly survey of consumers. “We’ve seen a kind of a rebound—they’re at levels that seem consistent with 2% inflation that the Fed is trying to target," he said. “But if they continue to creep higher, that becomes a lot more concerning."