Where is inflation headed? Nine signs to watch

The inflation reading that makes headlines is an annual reading of the consumer-price index, which measures the pace of price increases in one month compared with the same month a year earlier. While useful for putting longer-term inflation trends into context, Lou Crandall, chief economist of Wrightson ICAP, said the full-year measurement risks focusing too much on past inflation. He and other economists are crunching numbers to get a three-month annualized rate. That reading essentially shows what inflation would look like if it continued for a whole year at the same pace that occurred the prior three months, focusing the picture on more recent inflation trends.

