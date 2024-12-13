Which economy did best in 2024?
The Economist 4 min read 13 Dec 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Summary
- We rank countries on five measures
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Interest rates at their highest in decades, wars in Europe and the Middle East, elections in countries as important as America and India. No matter. The world economy delivered another strong performance in 2024; according to the IMF, global GDP will grow by 3.2%. Inflation has eased and employment growth remains solid. Stockmarkets have risen by more than 20% for a second consecutive year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less