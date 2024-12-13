Which economy did best in 2024?

Jobs for the chicos

A classic marker of economic misery is rising unemployment, which is what many predicted when central bankers began to raise interest rates (and artificial intelligence grew more sophisticated). Yet despite some loosening, labour markets remain robust, with unemployment rates near record lows. Southern Europe, which still suffers from high unemployment, has seen remarkable improvement: joblessness in Greece, Italy and Spain has fallen to its lowest in over a decade. Italy has enjoyed the most progress, with joblessness dropping by 1.4 percentage points since the start of the year. In America and Canada, where unemployment has ticked up slightly, the trend is largely attributable to the fact that people are returning to the labour force, and to high levels of immigration.