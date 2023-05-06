Hello User
Home/ Economy / Which South Indian state in India has strongest economy?

Which South Indian state in India has strongest economy?

2 min read . 04:20 AM IST Livemint
Representative image

According to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and economic surveys of these states, the five southern Indian states have over 30 per cent share of India's GDP.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, and Telangana have topped the list of states in contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, and Telangana have topped the list of states in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

According to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and economic surveys of these states, the five southern Indian states have over 30 per cent share of India’s GDP, reported Business Today.

According to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and economic surveys of these states, the five southern Indian states have over 30 per cent share of India’s GDP, reported Business Today.

As per details, Tamil Nadu, with a GSDP of 24.8 lakh crore at current prices, is the biggest economy in south India. Its is followed by Karnataka at 22.4 lakh crore, Telangana at 13.3 lakh crore, Andhra Pradesh at 13.2 lakh crore and Kerala with 10 lakh crore GSDP.

Here are other factors on which these states exceed:

1) Per capita Income: on this parameter, in FY 2023, Telangana recorded the highest per capita income of 2,75,443. It was followed by Karnataka with 2,65,623, Tamil Nadu with 2,41,131, Kerala with 2,30,601, and lastly Andhra Pradesh with 2,07,771 among five major south Indian states. Combining the five states, they have higher per capita income than the national average of 1,50,007.

2) Lower debt-to-GDP ratio: Telangana has the lowest debt to GSDP ratio of 25.3%, followed by Karnataka (27.5%), Tamil Nadu (27.7%), Andhra Pradesh (32.8%), and Kerala (37.2%).

3) State Tax Revenues: On this parameter, Tamil Nadu tops with the highest tax revenues of 1,26,644 crore, followed by Karnataka ( 1,11,494 crore), Telangana ( 92,910 crore), Andhra Pradesh ( 85,265 crore), and Kerala ( 71,833 crore).

4) Gross Fiscal Deficit (GFD): In relation with fiscal discipline, Karnataka has the lowest fiscal deficit (2.8%), and followed by Andhra Pradesh (3.2%), Tamil Nadu (3.8%), Telangana (3.9%) and . Kerala (4.2%).

5) Interest Payments to Revenue Receipts ratio: Among the south Indian states, Telangana (11.3%) has the lowest interest payments ratio, followed by Karnataka (14.3%), Andhra Pradesh (14.3%), Kerala (18.8%) and Tamil Nadu (21%).

