Which South Indian state in India has strongest economy?

Here are other factors on which these states exceed:

1) Per capita Income: on this parameter, in FY 2023, Telangana recorded the highest per capita income of ₹2,75,443. It was followed by Karnataka with ₹2,65,623, Tamil Nadu with ₹2,41,131, Kerala with ₹2,30,601, and lastly Andhra Pradesh with ₹2,07,771 among five major south Indian states. Combining the five states, they have higher per capita income than the national average of ₹1,50,007.