While All Inflation Feels Bad, Housing Inflation Is the Worst
Greg Ip ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 15 Nov 2023, 04:20 PM IST
SummaryFor some, unaffordable homes undercut the American dream even more than high gasoline and food prices.
Two weeks ago, I asked why Americans were in such a rotten mood when the data said the economy is in such good shape. The disconnect has only grown since. Inflation, we just learned, eased in October, extending a two-week rally in stocks and bonds. And yet the University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment keeps falling.
