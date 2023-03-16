Whiskey makers flag Scotch imports from 3rd countries

Whiskey makers flag Scotch imports from 3rd countries4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:06 AM IST
As per the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), India overtook France to become the UK’s largest market for Scotch in terms of volumes with a 60% increase in imports in 2022 over the previous year. India imported 219 million 70cl bottles of Scotch last year.
New Delhi: Indian whiskey makers said a spike in imports from the UK via trans-shipment hubs such as the UAE and Singapore could force local units to shut shop, and urged the government to tighten the rules.
