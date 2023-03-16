Whiskey makers flag Scotch imports from 3rd countries

“Let’s keep UK aside for a moment -- tomorrow if India does an FTA with (countries like) Singapore or UAE where no alcohol is produced but shipped through. Unless Rules of Origin (ROO) are clearly defined, the product of any other country can slip through claiming concessions. Customs will see only at the source port and the HS code. Even GI products such as Bourbon, Irish whiskey etc do not separate HS code but come under standard whisky codes. So Bourbon coming through the UAE or Singapore can claim FTA rates unless the ROO is clearly defined. In the case of UK, there is need to enforce discipline of using only UK ports and/or using only specific HS code assigned to scotch. Else, concessions can be misused," Giri added.