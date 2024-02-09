White paper triggers govt-opposition clash
Summary
- The debate over the economic track record before and after 2014 highlighted major shocks that India’s economy underwent under both regimes.
NEW DELHI : The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the opposition Congress party locked horns on Thursday, over a paper tabled in the Lok Sabha by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing the previous United Progressive Alliance regime of undermining the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, and the Congress hitting back at the government citing price rice and unemployment.