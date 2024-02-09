White paper triggers govt-opposition clash

Maira explained that less than 5% of the people work in formal jobs and formal organizations and even there, wage increases at the bottom are falling way behind the increase in compensation of the people at the top. “It’s very clear all over the world that the benefits of growth have not been trickling down," said Maira. He said that the track record of different governments in improving incomes of the people at the bottom of the pyramid at a fast pace, has not been different.