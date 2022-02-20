Whither career? Blood, toil, tears, sweat

When Palani details what plays out on the factory floor, it feels like a scene from Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 film Modern Times. Firstly, women workers above 40 years of age have been sacked in the wake of the pandemic. The work load on the younger lot has tripled for the same fixed monthly pay. Where workers stitched 50 shirt pockets or collars in an hour, they are now clocking 150. Where earlier each worker worked on one machine and one job, today the worker sits on a revolving chair in the middle, flanked by two machines on either side. She swivels her chair to the right to stitch a pocket and then immediately to her left to stitch a collar. The process continues through nine hours. If they fall short of the hourly target, they stay back to finish the pending pieces with no extra pay for overtime. “Workers sip on their tea while working and they sometimes skip lunch or a bathroom break in their race to meet the target," she says.